To the editor — YH-R Editorial Board, you got it wrong. Doug White deserved your endorsement. So did Angie Girard.
Newhouse is not “his own man.” Post-impeachment-vote, he joined the Texas lawsuit to negate other states’ votes, a shameful support of extremist election deniers. Republicans may “need” Newhouse, but Washingtonians sure don’t.
His recent 100% party-over-country votes include: No on cheaper gas, no on cheaper insulin, child tax credits, the Voting Rights Act and to solving the baby formula crisis. No on birth control — what is this, 1843?
Newhouse voted no on medical care for veterans sickened by toxic burn pits. No on massive debt relief for farmers in the Inflation Reduction Act. No on bipartisan infrastructure — now bringing hundreds of energy jobs to Moses Lake. Not a dime for District 4 for rural broadband.
You phrase McKinney’s actions during COVID as “political tangles,” minimizing the real, beloved people lost because of those stunts. Her slick debate responses contained words like, “rely on experts and science,” then immediately she said “but” and “choice.” So you “hope” she can better direct her “energies.” Based on what? Her “style”?
Girard is the intelligent, effective candidate. Doug White’s experience looks to the future. Vote accordingly.
NANCY NEWBERRY
Tieton