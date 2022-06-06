To the editor — An open letter to Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray:

When you lobbied for more crime analysts and automated license plate readers, you promised they would help reduce Yakima’s crime.

We believed you and made the investment. We were tired of abandoning many areas of town, fearing violence.

You and your officers are already delivering. Your new tools have led to arrests that send a message of hope to law-abiding citizens.

Please preserve the trust you’ve earned by staying the course.

Specifically, your message at a recent post-arrest news conference bemoaning violence against police was confusing and concerning. It surprised me and made me wonder whether YPD is committed to maximizing the impact of their new tools.

We should expect the trans-national gangs entrenched here over three decades to fight back. Of course they will try to back you off with more violence.

But we invested to “take back the streets.” Once your new technology is in place, every gang leader and member should feel nervous on Yakima streets. So should car thieves and felons with outstanding warrants.

Your news conference message probably should have been, “Buckle up. Expect more violence before things get better.”

Stay the course, Chief. And thanks.

BARB GREEN

Yakima