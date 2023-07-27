To the editor — Beware. Something in the local water harms rational thinking. The YH-R letters on Monday proved it.
One letter argued that Christians “have a right not to associate” with LGBTQs.
Jesus Christ dined with sinners. Evangelicals today won’t bake a cake for them.
Dining — “breaking bread together” — was a far more intimate activity in Scripture than business transactions or workplace acquaintances.
Jesus didn’t avoid or condemn sinners. He only condemned one group: the self-righteous religious people of his day. Sadly, He would not recognize those who claim his name today. Not only won’t they associate with LGBTQs, they vocally reject them.
Another letter attempted to disprove global warming by arguing the first CO2 sensor was installed only 67 years ago.
Scientists couldn’t possible calculate atmospheric CO2 beyond that time, right?
Then the writer claimed that sea level has been rising for 18,000 years. Sea-level monitors were installed 18,000 years ago?
Come on. Science can calculate both sea level rise and CO2 increases. And the writer’s final claim was that CO2 should make the atmosphere warm faster than the earth’s surface. A simple experiment disproved that claim.
Promote sanity and rational thinking. Drink bottled water.
RHEA CARSON
Yakima