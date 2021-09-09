To the editor -- Maybe it's just me, but I find it ironic that the Republican Party in Texas is willing to pass laws saying that school boards have no right to mandate mask wearing/proof of vaccination to protect the health of children/teachers, yet then pass a law making it a crime for a woman who decides to have an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy AND put in place a bounty of $10,000 to those who turn in anyone who assists in helping the woman under this circumstance.
Methinks that it is everyone's right to decide what they want to do with their own health and well being, but there needs to be some common sense applied when it comes to vaccinations.
When I was a kid, my parents got me numerous vaccinations (polio, measles, etc.) as a requirement to attend school, which protected others from contracting said diseases. And it worked (the world has largely eradicated these maladies). I further think that a woman has the right to decide if she is prepared to bring a child into this life AND has the wherewithal to provide for its well being.
You can't have it both ways, eh?
GARY COX
Yakima