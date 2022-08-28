You can fool a lot of people ... but not all of them
To the editor — The Dauphin calculated, “Hain’t we got all the fools in town on our side? And ain’t that a big enough majority in any town?” Previously feigning a come-to-Jesus-Indian Ocean pirate, he had lightened the Pokeville camp meeting collection plate by $87.75.
Tucker Carlson dodged slander when a judge ruled, “he is not stating actual facts ... is engaging in exaggeration and non-literal commentary. “ Salary? $35 million.
Alex Jones shills vitamins, survival gear, lies. Court case testimony disclosed his website/radio minstrelsy bagged $165 million in three years.
We now have a martyred Individual 1, grieving a stolen election, self-cloistering with a few boxes of reference material in a messianic attempt to compose a ....? His patriotic pilgrimage is thwarted by a DOJ trumped-up un-a-Merrick-an box raid. A sign may have been posted at his monastery entry, “You’re next.” Save America PAC fundraising pulling $1 million per day.
Yes, Will Durant once noted, “ you can’t fool all the people all the time, but you can fool enough of them to rule a large country.” However, here’s a spoiler alert. Villagers voted, tarred and feathered the Dauphin, derailed his foreordained encore.
Huck and Jim sailed on.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley