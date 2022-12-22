To the editor — In the words of my old-school journalism prof, “You buried the lede!”
The YH-R did an admirable job of reporting on the city and county’s dispute over funding a regional crime lab.
Of particular interest was the follow-up in which both sides said they are willing to share information.
The buried lead?
Serious and open disagreement on whether they collaborate now!
Mid-story, you reported,“(Sheriff) Udell said in an email Wednesday he was not sure if the Yakima Police Department will want to work with the regional lab. He said his agency does not currently receive any information from YPD’s analysts.”
He continued, “Considering that lack of information flow, will they participate at all? To participate would be a change of culture in that regard towards fellow local agencies.”
Sheriff Udell’s claim directly challenges Chief Murray’s claim of current collaboration.
Your report hinted as much: “He (Murray) said he hopes the services are successful so the departments can collaborate.”
Local law enforcement leaders are parsing words with taxpayers at the expense of public safety.
It’s time to end the “My Dick Tracy badge is bigger than your Dick Tracy badge” dispute.
YH-R, please keep reporting, and don’t bury the lead.
HANK MANN
Yakima