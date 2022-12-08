To the editor — Thanks for all the info contained to help voters in the elections section. ("Elections" in the Yakima Herald-Republic, as seen Nov. 3, 2022.)
Informed voters help create a better country. In addition, asking questions like, “Are you in favor of renewing the expanded Child Tax Credit?” (an initiative that cut child poverty by 40%) and "What do you plan to do about housing and health care for all Americans?"
The way these questions are answered also helps us vote for equity for all. This way of voting helps guide our country to a better future.
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish