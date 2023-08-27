To the editor — The editorial, “nitrate nightmare,” did not tell the whole story. Government at all levels has known that 20% or more of Lower Yakima Valley domestic wells had nitrate contamination since 2001, but only recently has any government agency attempted to help the residents.
Why has it taken so long?
Only a small number of affected households receive help. Your tax dollars pay for this even though it is evident that the dairies are the major contributors to the problem. Why are they not asked to pay to help their neighbors?
Seventy percent of dairy income comes from government subsidies. We pay for dairies to pollute our wells. Does that make sense?
We should thank the state Department of Health for providing clean water. But the state Department of Ecology has promoted a CAFO permit that is so weak that a state court told them to rewrite the permit. WSDA is so lax with monitoring dairies that some continue to pollute by over applying manure to cropland and failing to replace earthen manure lagoon liners with synthetic ones.
Basically, agencies are minimally helping residents, but failing to deal with the source of the problem. And that’s the rest of the story.
DEAN EFFLER
Yakima