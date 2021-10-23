To the editor -- In reference to Bob Knudsen’s Oct. 19 letter, I have been wondering the same thing; is there no one enforcing traffic laws here?
I returned to Yakima recently after spending over 55 years in the Seattle area. I have witnessed daily, in Yakima, the same infractions and near collisions Bob mentioned in his letter. In addition, few know how to use their signals, nor do they know the correct lane to turn into when turning left or right at signals.
I see cameras at nearly every main intersection. Aren’t they turned on and being monitored? The city is missing out on revenue which could be used to improve our most traveled roads.
SUZANNE BROWN
Yakima