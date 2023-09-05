Yes, we can hear you now — unfortunately
To the editor — Can you hear me now? Loud and clear! Cellphones are an amazing asset on many levels.
My first mobile phone was referred to as “a brick.” It was Motorola’s boon to telecommunications. Fast forward, they have been a tool that fosters narcissism.
In what world is it OK to use a speakerphone in a public jacuzzi? This occurred at the YMCA. The phenomenon is certainly not unique to the Y.
Cellphones/cameras/recorders are not going away.
A recent published report is that of cancer being the No. 1 killer. Depression is No. 6, while on its way to becoming No. 2, based on social media. This might be a wake-up call to the future generation.
Please think before you speak. It could save your mental health and that of those on the other end of the call.
Too, looking into a teller’s eyes or that of children in a grocery cart could build better relations and respect from those before us.
Presence is our present. Soulfish vs. selfish!
THERESA MOTTET
Yakima