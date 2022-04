To the editor -- To claim that the news programs on Fox are just there to make money is true. However, if they weren't being paid, where do you think the new programs for ABC, CBS,NBC, CNN and MSNBC would be showing? Probably at midnight -- if at all.

Those who claim FOX is a non-news channel because they make money need to spend more time on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and other "weird" media outlets to fulfill their fantasies.

LARRY CEARLOCK

Yakima