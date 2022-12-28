To the editor — Last week more than 30 Yakima residents gathered in the frigid cold to remember the homeless who died in 2022. Forty-seven individuals were remembered by name, along with 30 more who passed but could not be verified as currently homeless. All should be remembered.
Yakima is a great community for so many reasons. This week, individuals and businesses provided sleeping bags, food and warm clothing for those living outside in seclusion in subfreezing weather. Our staff worked quickly to distribute these items within hours to people in need, and thanks to RSVP seniors, we now have mittens and gloves to share this week. It is the best giving of the season!
Topping off 2022, YNHS, Justice Housing and Yakima Housing Authority are working to add 126 units of affordable housing in Yakima; Catholic Charities and YWCA are in the queue for a collective 196 units.
Yakima has been recognized at state and national levels for its strong partnerships around tough issues and this is a great example where these partnerships get great results. The solution to homelessness is supportive housing. It’s the key to improved health and self-sufficiency, and improves quality of life in our community.
RHONDA HAUFF
CEO, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services