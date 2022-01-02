To the editor -- For a sizeable central Washington town like Yakima, the one and only hospital here sucks for air. And it’s not getting any better.
Service is poor, bedside manners are lacking, medical teams are overworked, and where the hell are the specialists and surgeons who can run needed tests and perform specific procedures? Yakima is large enough that it should be able to provide these services to the citizens.
When my sister and her family moved to Yakima some 40 years ago, there was a thriving medical community with specialists. Now? Nada.
My nephew is currently in the Yakima hospital, awaiting a bed somewhere at a Seattle hospital because there are no specialists who can run the test he needs here in Yakima. More and more, lately, patients need to be taken elsewhere because Yakima’s hospital is sorely lacking. To me, this speaks of poor management. The buck stops at the CEO and I am not impressed.
REBECCA LATSON
Yakima