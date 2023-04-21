To the editor — There’re many reasons a person ends up living on the streets. Once there, it’s hard to find a house or apartment. This is particularly true if you don’t have a job.
The city, county and homeless organizations in Yakima are working together successfully getting people off the streets into housing then jobs. In the last few years, hundreds in Yakima have made this journey to once again living in housing.
Success is measured by not seeing people slip back to living on the street. And making sure more are leaving the streets than coming in. With the homeless still on the streets, progress is often invisible. There’s more to be done. The bottleneck is the lack of housing.
For the last several years in Yakima, there has been a lot of new housing built for middle- and upper-income families. Not enough additional housing for the homeless.
Here numbers are solvable, not in the thousands facing larger cities. If we were completely successful, it would make the city of Yakima a more favorable place to do business. However, the City Council needs to take the risk, use every tool and money available. Make us proud that we’ve solved the problem!
DON HINMAN
Yakima