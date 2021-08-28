Yakima’s Garth could learn from the other Garth
To the editor — In a demonstration of responsibility, country music icon Garth Brooks has canceled his concert tour to five cities, including Seattle, due to COVID pandemic risk to concert-goers.
In contrast, Yakima’s Garth McKinney has demonstrated irresponsibility by not removing his outsized red on white campaign sign from the popular intersection of 72nd and Summitview, which begs the question: Whatever happened to the ordinance that such signs must be removed within a stated number of days following an election? That ordinance was popular and enforced, the violators assessed a financial penalty.
As a shut-in, I don’t know what the rest of our fair city looks like, but I am tired of looking at our Garth’s lack of responsibility.
LYLE COLLINS
Yakima