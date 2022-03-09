To the editor -- Local legend has it that our hometown is firmly conservative. I was surprised to recently stumble across a map that hinted Yakima voted blue in the 2020 presidential election. (A YH-R article from Nov. 15, 2020, shows a similar map.)

Intrigued, I called the Yakima County Elections Department to doublecheck which precincts fall within the city limits, then downloaded and crunched the precinct data.

Surprise, surprise. The city of Yakima voted solidly for Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

True, the city was an oasis of blue in a desert of red; when you add in the remainder of Yakima County, we still swing to the right. But in 2020's contentious presidential election, Yakima finally shed its stereotype.

The implications are fascinating. We already receive $395 million a year more in state funds than we send to Olympia in local taxes. We are a net beneficiary of state taxes.

If we started sending majority members to the state Legislature, how much more could they bring home? If we had state legislators and county commissioners who worked with the majority in Olympia, could we get what we want more often?

Honey catches more flies than vinegar, oftentimes.

JOHN M. CAINES

Yakima