Yakima County Fire District 4 Logo

Yakima woman proud of firefighters

During this time when we’re expressing our thanks for firefighters and law enforcement officers, I am proudly recognizing my great-nephew Ryan Evers. He is a captain for the East Valley Fire Department with 20 years of experience.

I also wish to recognize my partner, who passed away last year.

John Dinse was a Seattle police officer and bomb squad detective for 27 years. After moving to Yakima, he was a volunteer firefighter for the Selah Fire Department for 17 years.

I appreciate their service, along with their brothers and sisters. I’m sure everyone does.

Connie Blanchard

Yakima