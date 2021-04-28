Yakima woman proud of firefighters
During this time when we’re expressing our thanks for firefighters and law enforcement officers, I am proudly recognizing my great-nephew Ryan Evers. He is a captain for the East Valley Fire Department with 20 years of experience.
I also wish to recognize my partner, who passed away last year.
John Dinse was a Seattle police officer and bomb squad detective for 27 years. After moving to Yakima, he was a volunteer firefighter for the Selah Fire Department for 17 years.
I appreciate their service, along with their brothers and sisters. I’m sure everyone does.
Connie Blanchard
Yakima