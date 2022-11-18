To the editor — The Union Gap Sears is scheduled to close on Nov. 20, and with this our community will lose a longtime friend.
Since childhood, I recall my family shopping at Sears for apparel, tools, toys, bedroom items and electronics. I recall that Sears once had a snack bar and my parents would purchase me a parfait cup of chocolate pudding covered in cellophane. Occasionally, I would get a Winnie the Pooh stuffed animal from the children’s clothing section.
Gradually, Sears would try to change with the fluctuating tastes of the American public. The Union Gap Sears would reflect these changes with various renovations and an emphasis on new electronics, Craftsman tools, along with celebrity fashion and home decorating lines. Gradually, Sears could not compete with new big box stores and online retailers like Amazon. The iconic Sears catalog, once a regular presence in American homes, was discontinued in 1993.
With the bankruptcy of 2018, the Union Gap store was a shell of its former self with little merchandise. With the closing, our community will lose another aspect of its past in the valley that was so much a part our lives.
Farewell, Sears.
CARLOS MENDEZ
Union Gap