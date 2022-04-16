To the editor -- What a JEWEL we have in this beautiful Yakima Valley that I have bypassed for years! A good friend of mine introduced me to the Yakima Valley Museum today and prior to this adventure had treated me to a superb breakfast to boot at the Caffe 11th Avenue Restaurant.

One has to allow at least a day to take in all the history of our town and the people who were instrumental in establishing businesses and passing them on from generation to generation.

Kudos to those who have organized and collected such an astounding display of artifacts. Everything from our past industries, machinery, geological discoveries, documentaries, our native Indian settlements to the prehistoric environment that had existed here millions of years ago.

My hope is that our young adults, children and adults will someday experience the same awe and amazement I felt this morning as I toured this world of Yakima Valley history and the contributions of people who believed in our town.

I will surely return to our "gem" as it can't be done in a few hours. Thank you, Yakima Valley Museum

KATHY ZEIGLER

Selah