211024-yh-news-standown-1.jpg
Buy Now

Marine Corps veteran and Elite Academy student Dante Duvall cuts U.S. Army veteran Yasuo Nishi's hair at the 22nd annual Stand Down and Veterans Benefit Fair Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- Oct. 23 was the Yakima Stand Down event in support of American veterans. It was the first year I was involved and it was a real eye-opener in many ways.

It was so well organized. From what I saw every part was choreographed perfectly. Everyone was so respectful of everything and everyone. I wish more people lived by what these vets live by.

I had a wonderful time working the Daughters of the American Revolution booth helping many with special needs find clothing they needed. It was a pleasure helping at such an event.

I will be there next year, for sure.

SUSAN MAZA

Yakima