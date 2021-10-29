To the editor -- Oct. 23 was the Yakima Stand Down event in support of American veterans. It was the first year I was involved and it was a real eye-opener in many ways.
It was so well organized. From what I saw every part was choreographed perfectly. Everyone was so respectful of everything and everyone. I wish more people lived by what these vets live by.
I had a wonderful time working the Daughters of the American Revolution booth helping many with special needs find clothing they needed. It was a pleasure helping at such an event.
I will be there next year, for sure.
SUSAN MAZA
Yakima