To the editor -- Perhaps the tradition in your family is to practice gratitude during the Thanksgiving holiday. If that is the case, we invite you to express a prayer of thanks for the Yakima Rotary Food Bank (formerly Yakima Food Bank) that has been serving the hungry in this community for 50 years!
We first opened our doors in November of 1971 and have been serving every Friday since then. So far this year, we have served over 1 million pounds of fresh, healthy food to nearly 19,000 households representing nearly 150,000 hungry people.
We thank everyone in this community, especially our amazing volunteers, who make this happen. Please visit us on Friday mornings at 703 Central Ave., corner of Central and South Seventh Street.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
KEN JONES
Yakima Rotary Food Bank