To the editor -- Even though I can’t carry a tune, that’s not stopping me from singing the praises of Yakima Neighborhood Health Services.
Not only has their board of directors approved a mandate for all staff to be vaccinated against the virus except for medical exemptions, they have already achieved about 80% of staff fully vaccinated.
Thank you, Neighborhood Health, for being a pacesetter by protecting your staff and their families, your patients and the community. With our current surge in infections, the time is now for clinics, hospitals and local businesses to follow their lead.
We all need to be singing the same tune.
Leslie Hatton
Yakima