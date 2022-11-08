To the editor — I am here to talk about gang violence in Yakima.
Yakima has been a hotbed for gang violence in the last 10-15 years. While the Yakima Police Department has been using multiple methods to crack down on gang violence and crimes, none of these have been highly effective.
The issue lies deeper than we think — the issue lies in our understanding of why these crimes are being committed. These areas are under-resourced, impoverished areas. The response to the crime rates has been that of someone who is in an office calling shots about an area they have not been to.
We need to understand what people in these areas are not getting that is making them take items from stores or kill someone else over money. When you are fighting for your basic needs, then you will not live by the rest of the world's standards — you will fight for what you are missing to make sure that you get it.
Therefore, we need to learn how we can help instead of punishing them for not having the same resources. We need to connect with our community before we tell it what to do.
CASH LAYMAN
Moxee