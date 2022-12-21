Yakima leaders are following West Virginia’s example
To the editor — Shortly after hearing a Yakima County commissioner proudly boast about defending fruit jobs, I read a New Yorker profile on five “blade runners” who maintain electricity-generating wind turbines in the hills of West Virginia.
The article noted that the well-paid technicians, “have had trouble convincing their neighbors of the value of wind farms.”
“They say it ruins the landscape and it’s ugly,” they noted.
One technician started working on the turbines after his job was eliminated at a coal-fired generating plant. Still, he faces hostility when he goes into town.
“They think the power’s going somewhere else,” he lamented. “It goes into the power grid, but they don’t understand.”
One of the turbine technicians said he was stopped by an older woman who insisted that the turbines were blowing snow from the mountains onto the town’s streets.
Yakima County commissioners defend fruit jobs with the same fervor that West Virginia politicians defend coal mining jobs.
For politicians in both places, it is a zero-sum game. No need to attract new industry, diversify with renewable energy, or improve our families’ futures.
Thanks to our current commissioners, Yakima’s future Christmas stockings can still be filled with lumps of West Virginia coal.
EDWIN SUTHERLAND
Yakima