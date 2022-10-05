To the editor — Yakima city leaders are considering sales tax increases in the face of inflation and rising public safety costs.
Consider three ways we can improve our quality of life without increasing sales taxes.
First: Impose user fees for public safety violations. Drive dangerously, pay a fine. Educate offenders by showing them the cost of bad driving. Re-fund the police a bit with fines.
True, politicians and cops would have to gird up their loins to make such a rational move, but it’s within our power to improve our leaders’ courage levels. Get vocal.
Second: Reconsider how you think Yakima's politics work.
Yakima native Patrick Wyman wrote an excellent primer last year on where power lies in all local politics: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/09/trump-american-gentry-wyman-elites/620151/
Tellingly, his insights received little local attention, but they deserve consideration. Restated: "Those who call the tune should also pay the piper."
Third: Start voting your best interests. Yakima County receives millions more in state tax revenue than we pay in state taxes. The surest source of more tax revenue is working with the majority party in Olympia.
Sending more Democrats to Olympia is like calling your folks every week after you leave home.
It’s money in the bank.
JOHN FROST
Yakima