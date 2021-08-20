To the editor -- The entire Yakima Greenway team extends a big THANK YOU to the hundreds of volunteers from across our valley who came to the aid of the Yakima Greenway this spring and summer.
We have accomplished many things with the Yakima community’s help. Significant cleanup, trail maintenance, infrastructure updates, and new fit stations, to name a few! Local businesses, agencies, police, fire departments, church groups, service clubs and individuals made it happen.
The new Rotary Playground on the Greenway is open. Yakima Rotary, Sunrise Rotary, Southwest Rotary, Yakima Rotary Trust, and the Rotary Foundation provided the base grants and volunteers. With donations of time and materials from numerous businesses and individuals, YOU brought the project to completion. Recently, the Yakima Lions Club gifted funds for a new roof on the picnic shelter at Sarg Hubbard Park.
True to the Yakima spirit and tremendous civic pride, you rolled up your sleeves and went to work. As a result, your Yakima Greenway is looking good. We can’t thank YOU enough.
Call us and become a part of our continuous efforts to keep the Greenway safe and beautiful for all to enjoy.
KELLIE CONNAUGHTON
Yakima Greenway director
Yakima