Letter: Yakima council made the right call on carbon vote
We want to thank the Yakima City Council for their leadership in unanimously endorsing the federal Energy and Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act at the May 18 Yakima City Council meeting. Carbon pollution is changing our climate but it also accounts for 7 million deaths worldwide every year, as the April National Geographic article highlights.(National Geographic Article)
Using market forces, not government regulation, this policy will reduce America’s carbon pollution to net zero by 2050. It puts a fee on carbon pollution, creating a level playing field for clean energy. The money collected from carbon fees goes to Americans in the form of a monthly ‘carbon cash back’ payment so that everyone can afford the transition. With cleaner air, 4.5 million lives will be saved over 50 years (data sources link).
There is growing consensus that carbon pollution is a not a partisan issue and working together is the only way we’re going to solve it. Seventy-five percent of Republicans under 40 support the carbon fee and dividend approach.(Polling).
We don’t believe that the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is the whole solution for climate change but it’s the most pragmatic, most effective first step.
Russell Maier
MD, FAAFP
Sara Cate
MD, MPH