City Council’s airport idea might not fly
To the editor — There have been several articles on the Yakima City Council’s interest in pursuing a major regional cargo airport. Frequently the response is NIMBY, as we have seen from Western Washington.
NIMBY isn’t an option; this will go in someone’s backyard. Yet unlike freeways of the past that tore neighborhoods asunder and industrial districts that laid waste to quiet neighborhoods, our council has the opportunity to use its power to negotiate for a great outcome.
I am sure they will examine the costs — air pollution, noise, lost property values, low-wage jobs to ferry freight — along with the significant tax revenue such an enterprise will create. I am also sure the city and county will ensure that Western Washington pays for noise abatement programs for homeowners, preservation of our tourism industry, repair of our roads and rebuilding our infrastructure to handle nonstop truck and train traffic through downtown.
This is not a simple more jobs producing better economics for Yakima. An industrial complex from the airport to train yards and truck lines connecting to I-82 might not be a win for our community.
RUSSELL MAIER
Yakima