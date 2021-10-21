To the editor -- Three of our current City Council representatives are preparing to leave office. As mayor and representative of District 3, every day I consider the true issues our city faces with violent crime, housing shortages, the homeless population and economic development. What I know is that to continue meeting and diminishing these challenges will require a united, strong council ready to work as a team focused on these critical concerns. It will require finding positive and effective solutions, and with a fiscal view of the city as a business, incorporated to provide public safety and public services. That is what I believe we will have with:
Matt Brown (District 6)
Mark Shervey (District 4)
Edgar Hernandez (District 2)
All three are small-business owners who have successfully innovated their way through our COVID crisis. All three are embedded in the community with a heart and mind to serve. All three show strong character, family values, and a readiness to roll up their sleeves and work for good outcomes. I am asking Yakima voters to support all three to help our city move forward beyond chronic problems to the positive, bright future we all want and deserve.
MAYOR PATRICIA BYERS
Yakima