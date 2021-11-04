To the editor -- State bills aside, Yakima candidates vied for "seats" on county and city councils Tuesday. Aside from tepid inferences, this voter detected from the candidates only "resume qualifications" -- no visionary proposals.
Nary a discussion or attention to ideas concerning tax-sourcing, city finances or commerce development. To wit: City Council member Kay Funk (Friday's Herald-Republic) noted: "We have tremendous shortfalls in the general fund, and that is going to be problematic going forward in multiple areas," she said. You THINK?
While the council weighs a storm-water tax increase, another refuse-tax increase to raise $425,000, passing the buck/ball to voters Tuesday to shut down a proposed city income tax proposal, and while the council recently dismissed a proposed backward "builders-supplies tax" -- the evidence is the city is in dire need of additional funding sources -- residential and local tax sources can no longer compensate. The candidates, however, preferred to avoid proposals in a seemingly cautious, near-elitist and non-controversial safe-default deference to "qualifications" -- like they're running for a junior varsity committee.
To campaign lacking proposals seems a self-serving bid to a "position" -- sans the "engine" that builds communities: ideas. Petitioning voters by "resume" is neither leadership nor visionary. Proposals are. That's the vital ingredient lacking in Tuesday's election.
ROBERT CUMMINGS
Yakima