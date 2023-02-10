To the editor — Would you still be my friend if I had skin of a different color than yours?
What about if my hair was not a natural color, or if it had many, many colors, or if it was kinky and curly, or maybe if it was gray? Would you still respect me?
Could we be friends if I went to a different church other than yours, or if I didn’t go to church at all?
Does the only way you would like me depend on if I let you call me names and badger and belittle me into believing whatever policy issue you rail about on the editor’s page?
If I have to conform my thoughts to your beliefs before we can be friends, who is the bigot?
BONNIE MOORE
Yakima