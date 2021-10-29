To the editor -- I was reading the Oct. 21 newspaper and ran across the growth strategy for White Pass Ski Area in the Outdoors section. This is important to me because I spend every weekend up there, and last year the lines were extremely long. (Given they had twice the expected number of visitors it’s not surprising.)
Reading that White Pass is planning on expanding the High Camp Lodge and the ticket booth, I wonder what effects that will have on lines? Would it be possible to increase ticket prices but limit sales or require full lift seats? Could there be a couple of hours in the early morning for pass holders willing to pay a premium for short lift lines and the best snow? Would any of these take care of shortening the lift lines?
Are there other ideas people have?
EMMETT LOLLEY
Yakima