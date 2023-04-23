To the editor — People crave trustworthy moral strength, neither ashamed nor derisive. Jesus, a disciplined man, educated, fair, moral and innocent, we follow without shame.
“What would Jesus do?” Jesus said “not a single letter, not a single dot of the law will come to an end” (Matthew 5:18). Reference Leviticus, verses 17-26, for moral guidance (to live healthy) and specifically 18:22 — “You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination.”
John 8:7 — ("let him without sin cast the first stone"), implies condemning neighbors is poor behavior. Therefore, when the centurion refused his request, Jesus simply walked away. Persons denying Christian basics establish Christian organizations simply don’t exist for them. Certainly, extending Jesus’ actions, for the Union Gospel Mission, individuals choosing against Christian principles, walking away is righteous.
Is that love? A mother saying “no!” to a wayward child playing in the street is not unwarranted, it’s love demanding safety. YUGM asks individuals to choose life. When a person with bad outcomes approaches, a loving institution helps them. However, guidance refused, the YUGM may walk away.
Woke Philistines cancel intolerantly. Bless YUGM devoutly requiring Jesus’ standard for those accepting help.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish