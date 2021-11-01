To the editor -- Let me hypothesize. Let's say Trump was the president today and was pushing for a federal mandate on vaccines. Does anyone honestly believe Jay Inslee would have followed it with a state mandate? Heck, no. Nick Rolovich would still be employed.
In fact, had Rolovich not left the University of Hawaii for WSU, he would still be employed. Here in Hawaii, the governor allows mandatory weekly testing in lieu of the vaccine for state workers ... and Hawaii has had some of the lowest COVID-related cases in the nation.
Those who feel the taxpayers didn't get their money's worth with Rolovich: It is only because those same taxpayers haven't got their money's worth from over eight years of Inslee, when there was clearly a better course of action to take regarding vaccines.
STEVEN D. STOCK
Honolulu