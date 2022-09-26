To the editor — I am in the process of planning a vacation and the air travel plans are once more thoroughly vexing.
With one flight a day, to and from Seattle of course, it is impossible to coordinate timely flights for the rest of the trip. So once again our air travel will have to begin and end in Seattle. adding a 280-mile round trip drive, with all of the attendant hassles, to our travel days.
It appears that soon that same road trip will be necessary if one needs medical care that requires hospitalization. Actually that time is already here for those suffering from many serious illnesses or injuries. A city the size of Yakima without a fully functioning hospital? You have got to be kidding me.
Travel difficulties and inadequate medical care — two major reasons to consider leaving Yakima, or to never consider moving here. I have been here for 24 years and things were much better on both fronts when we arrived in 1998.
One can dress up North First Street all they want, but that will not hide the fact that this town is going backward.
JEFF THOMAS
Selah