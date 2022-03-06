To the editor -- I have been proud of my country many times during my 78 years.

Most of my heroes when I was young were those who fought in World War II and Korea. Later, I greatly admired those who fought in Vietnam, but I was ashamed of the treatment our veterans received when they returned from heroically doing their duty.

The Iraq and Afghanistan wars also had heroic soldiers. But again, I was ashamed of how it ended.

However, my greatest shame with world governments, including our own, is the current situation. Leaving Ukraine to fight alone against one of the biggest and best-equipped armies in the world is disgraceful.

It reminds me of Nazi Germany and the beginning of WWII. World governments let Hitler's fascist armies conquer Czechoslovakia and Poland without interference. On it went.

The current situation is very similar. World governments, including our own, that should be fighting with Ukraine, are running around in circles while a free country is destroyed. Is anyone foolish enough to think Putin will stop there?

God bless the Ukrainians for their bravery and resoluteness in defending their country. They should be an example for all of us

SANFORD JETTON

Yakima