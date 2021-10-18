To the editor -- My name is Kent Copeland. I am a local dentist in the Lower Valley. I am writing this letter to encourage the voters of this county to re-elect Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde this November.
I have known LaDon Linde for 14 years, and he has always been a person I trust. He is a great father in a world that desperately needs more of those. A hard worker, he has invested countless hours in the service of this community.
County Commissioner Linde is a caring and compassionate man who loves and will fight for everyone in the community. He has helped the homeless. He has defended businesses, schools and churches, and worked to make the community safer. He speaks Spanish fluently and has gone on Spanish radio stations to have discussions with the Latin community and discuss ways to help them. He has put his leadership experience in agriculture, health care and his local church to admirable use in making our community a better place to live.
Representative government needs more leaders like LaDon Linde. That is why I urge my fellow voters to re-elect him this November.
KENT COPELAND
Sunnyside