To the editor -- As an evil government invades Ukraine and murders innocent people, including children, the rest of the world is too afraid to come to the aid of Ukraine because of fear of a nuclear war.

Nuclear weapons were supposed to be a deterrent to war, and now they are deterring the world from aiding Ukraine.

There is a time when we must act to do what is right, not what is easiest. Courage is strength in the face of pain or grief. We are showing no courage now, leaving Ukraine to defend itself alone.

So the answer is allowing Russia to kill innocent women and children, blow up beautiful cities and destroy a sovereign country?

Putin either thinks we won’t act or that we are weaker than Russia, and there will be no stopping an evil dictator who thinks he can act with impunity. We must do what is right, regardless of how difficult it may be.

ROBERT ROYBAL

Yakima