To the editor -- As a physician at Sunnyside Community Hospital (Astria-Sunnyside), I had the privilege of working with LaDon Linde over a number of years, from the time he started working at the hospital until my retirement in 2018.
During that time, he served in many capacities, and did an excellent job in every task he encountered.
When a translator was needed, he was available in a timely manner. He served as compliance officer for HIPPA, requiring that he made sure staff and physicians were complying. He always carried out those duties in a very diplomatic and congenial manner, which was not always easy.
He also served as medical staff office director, and was very helpful in that capacity.
My experience with LaDon has been that he excels in many areas, and does an excellent job in any task that he undertakes.
I fully support his election as county commissioner.
ANNE M. NEALEN, MD
Sunnyside