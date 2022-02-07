To the editor -- The recent death of Sidney Poitier inspired me to re-watch one of his movies.
“Lilies of the Field” (1963) is the story of a black handyman who builds a chapel in rural Arizona for a group of nuns (all recent European immigrants) with the assistance of many in the local Hispanic community.
It is a wonderful story that highlights all of the things that make America great. A melting pot of ethnic cultures working together to make their community better. They built a chapel with hard work, generosity, kindness, love and respect – what a great expression of the essence of Christianity (and most other theologies).
Some food for thought for those who want to make America great -- again.
BILL BOSCH
Yakima