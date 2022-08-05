To the editor — "There is a poignant aspect to today's opinion. Its length and its epic tone suggest that its authors believe they are bringing to an end a troublesome era in the history of our Nation. 'It is the dimension (of authority to) call the contending sides of national controversy to end their national division by accepting a common mandate rooted in the Constitution.'
"Quite contrary, by foreclosing all democratic outlet for the deep passions this issue arouses by banishing the issue from the political forum that gives all participants, even the losers, the satisfaction of a fair hearing and an honest fight, by continuing the imposition of rigid national rule instead of allowing for regional differences, the Court merely prolongs and intensifies the anguish.
"We should get out of this area, where we have no right to be, and where we do neither ourselves nor the country any good by remaining."
— Justice Scalia's dissent in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, 1992.
Obviously, 50 years of Roe v. Wade solved all that debate. Or not.
I doubt the logic of "any activity between consenting adults and their licensed physician is none of the government's business" will be in state constitutions soon.
But I hope.
JEFFREY REYNOLDS
Yakima