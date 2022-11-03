To the editor — I am a family physician trained in public health and I have worked in Yakima for over 25 years caring for patients, teaching future physicians and organizing community-based projects.
I voted for Amanda McKinney for commissioner the first time around, thinking her energy would bring forward thinking ideas and actions that would benefit the health of the community. To the contrary, her poor leadership during this COVID pandemic, taking positions based on politics rather than the recommendations of public health experts and accurate science-based facts was a detriment to the health of our community.
My vote this time goes to Angie Girard. It appears she adheres to legal principles and transparency in dealing with community issues and her experience at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences (PNWU) will hopefully be assets in addressing critical issues affecting the health of our community.
DEBRA A. GOULD MD, MPH
Yakima