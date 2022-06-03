To the editor — The female population can change legislation in the 2022 elections. There are issues that affect our children, our families, our homes and our bodies.

We worry about our children being safe at school, the shortage of baby formula, coronavirus variants and the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Then there is firearms legislation. Can women prevent 18-year-olds from purchasing assault weapons? Can women vote for a candidate who appears in campaign media with a firearm?

Yes, we have the power to vote for change! Urging women, and those who support their causes, to register and vote. The female population can impact the 2022 elections results.

DORI PERALTA BAKER

Yakima