To the editor — I am thrilled to endorse Steve Wolcott for the West Valley School Board Director District 5! With his belief that parents are the primary stakeholders in their children's upbringing, Steve prioritizes student learning, parental involvement, safety, fiscal integrity and local control.
Steve's commitment to high-quality education, in partnership with parents, ensures the success of our children. He values parental input and will actively involve parents in shaping their students' educational journey.
Safety is a top priority for Steve, as he strives to create a safe environment where our children can thrive. He maintains fiscal integrity and transparency, ensuring responsible management of local bond issues.
Join me in supporting Steve Wolcott for West Valley School Board Director District 5 as ballots arrive this week!
MATT BROWN
Yakima