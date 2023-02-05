To the editor — The oft-repeated mantra about not publicizing the names of murderers recently appeared in a letter to the editor.
The grief expressed in the mantra is understandable. But it short-circuits the necessary community processing in the aftermath of these all-too-frequent tragedies.
Imagine if Genesis only told us, “Abel, son of Adam and Eve, was murdered in the Garden of Eden today by an unnamed assailant.” (Rumor has it the serpent was involved.)
What lessons would we learn from that truncated story? (Personally, that incomplete story probably means gardening is dangerous. My wife will have to wade into the weeds alone.)
“President Kennedy was shot and killed today in Dallas. The suspect has been arrested and will be charged.” (Forget the grassy knoll conspiracy theories. History doesn't even record the prime suspect’s name or story.)
Our Founders understood the underlying principle: society’s interests are protected by a public legal system. (Review the Sixth Amendment.)
Our desire to look away is driven by our uneasy understanding that the increase in violence in America is not normal.
Avoiding the reality solves nothing. Until we are prepared to change, our news media must show us the results of collective decisions.
We all hold some responsibility.
JOE TUDOR
Yakima