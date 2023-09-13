To the editor — As I struggle to understand another community figure pushing back against Narcan vending machines, ("Narcan Vending Machines? A Big No From Yakima Mission Director" — newstalkkit.com) it is devastating to think some would prefer the alternative to this life-saving medication.
Our nation’s overdose rate continues to climb at horrific rates. Each death represents heart-wrenching loss.
In August, I participated in my third International Overdose Awareness Day since my brother, Jeff, died. From a father sharing the loss of two sons to overdose, to those telling stories of hope — many, thanks to Narcan — we gathered to honor those who did not survive this epidemic. Thank you to our treatment providers and public officials who supported us in our grief and pledged to do more. Those who have lost their battle with addiction lived lives of meaning. They were our community.
No matter where our loved ones are on the spectrum of opioid/fentanyl use disorder — in treatment, refusing treatment, incarcerated, homeless or housed, it’s not our role to condemn those who are sick and struggling, just as it’s not our role to determine which diseases are worthy of treatment.
Please visit stopoverdose.org to receive free Narcan and learn more about preventing overdose.
MEGAN TWEEDY
Yakima