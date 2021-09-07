To the editor -- About 57 million K-12 students have or will soon return to schools in some form or another subject to the guidance and direction of 13,800 independent school districts, the latter’s financing generally tied to municipal or county governments for funding.
All manner of elected and/or appointed officials, authorities, boards, councils, associations, educators and initiatives play key roles in framing school district policy, practice and procedures. A key component of these bodies is the local knowledge of such groups as student and household demographics as well as socioeconomic conditions vary considerably.
So it is, therefore, reason for concern when high ranking state officials such as governors, sans evidence of consultation, seeking advice/public opinion or proficiency in this discipline, choose to tamper with systems forged by qualified, responsible and certified front-line professionals.
Curriculum content and standards of proficiency in subjects deemed necessary for young minds to succeed are often rebuked as well as safety measures in classrooms, cafeterias, playgrounds and school-provided transportation.
Wise leaders consider those who perform the work and those affected before invoking personally driven mandates.
TERRY NEAL
Yakima