To the editor — Dry January, the campaign challenging us to go a month without an alcoholic drink, never resonated with me until today.
Now, I am gladly swearing off Washington wines. Maybe forever.
My native state’s wines turned to vinegar after I saw a representative for Washington wineries testifying against Senate Bill 5002.
State Sen. John Lovick, a former state trooper, proposed the bill. It would lower the legal limit for the amount of alcohol in a driver’s blood from 0.08% to 0.05%.
Utah lowered their limit beginning in 2018, and a just-released five-year study shows car crashes and fatalities are down. Way down.
But the Washington wineries spokesperson whined that Washington wineries can’t compete if this law reduces how much wine visitors can sample at our state’s wineries.
The bill doesn’t mention wine tasting.
If Washington’s wineries are knowingly over-serving — endangering their guests and their fellow Washingtonians — they don’t deserve our business.
If they’re not, they should stay in their own lane. Limit legislative testimony to matters related to viniculture, not traffic safety.
Opposing safer roads and reduced traffic fatalities is a ludicrous message for Washington wineries. Choosing profits over your neighbors leaves a terrible aftertaste.
B.J. ANDERSON
Grandview