Win or lose, college is still about academics first
To the editor — I really never considered WSU as a school to choose for my post-secondary education because of its athletic affiliations. Was it fun to be heavily involved attending many of those functions and socializing with my fellow classmates? Absolutely! Such is a right of passing for young adults who matriculate to secure credentials and experiences that hopefully lead to a better life. It was the courses and programs along with a less hectic pace of life in a rural college town that sealed the deal for me.
With the crisis of Power-5 conference alignment and everyone chasing television money, I decided to reach out to others regarding their choice of colleges and universities. Not one has admitted their choice was based on the success of athletic teams. Even my wife, who’s a proud UW graduate, knows no one who fits into that category. History has proven that athletic successes encourage more applications, but academic success rates remain virtually unchanged.
In my 45 years of public education, I’ve never seen educational staff encourage students to seek an education based solely on national sports rankings. Will I still support my alma mater? Absolutely, even if it is in the Mountain-West conference. “Go Cougs.”
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima