To the editor — Well, last week’s biggest news story was Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, testifying under oath that President Biden participated in more than 20 phone calls with Hunter’s and his business clients while he was vice president.
This is confirmed by letters and emails from other sources. While these actions clearly are newsworthy and deserve investigation, the left press basically ignores it.
But instead of discussing that, let’s take a trip down memory lane. Let’s go back 49 years to the second Nixon administration.
Before the election, President Nixon’s staff had broken into Democratic headquarters in the Watergate Hotel. While President Nixon did not participate in the break-in, he did lead the coverup effort.
For those of you old enough to remember, both the liberal and conservative press were putting great pressure on President Nixon. Now we face similar, but not exact circumstances, as the liberal press is ignoring the issue.
So, let me remind you all how the Nixon event ended: A group of Republican senators, led by Bob Dole, convinced Nixon it was time to resign. Will the Democrats ever demonstrate the same courage and ethical behavior that the Republicans did in 1974?
Time will tell.
DICK CAMP
Terrace Heights